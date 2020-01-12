Let us join the Young Williams family in congratulating Young Williams IV on completion of his didactic year of studies at South College in Knoxville, Tennessee. Pursuing a Physician Assistant degree, Williams will now begin a year of clinical rotations in Georgia and Tennessee. His wife, Meagan, and daughter, Finley Grace, enjoyed attending his white coat ceremony in Knoxville where his achievement was honored. The family is proud of his academic performance and looks forward to his graduation in December 2020.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Red Hare Brewing Company and The Rolling Mat Mobile Yoga Studio have joined together to start the New Year off with a NAMASlay Cancer Beer Yoga event to raise funds and awareness for the American Cancer Society. The event will take place on Jan. 25 at Red Hare Brewing Company (1998 Delk Industrial Blvd SE, Marietta, GA 30067). Sign in starts at 10:30 a.m., yoga at 11 a.m., and mingling and a brewery tour at noon.
“The American Cancer Society is an organization we greatly admire,” said Veronica Boza, Red Hare’s marketing and events manager. “We’re thrilled at the opportunity to give back to such an amazing cause.”
Guests will receive a one-hour yoga flow class fit for all levels, a voucher for a flight of beer, a swag bag and a brewery tour. Twenty percent of the event’s proceeds will be donated to the American Cancer Society. Tickets can be purchased at NamaSLAY Cancer.
♦ ♦ ♦
Join the Department of Museums, Archives and Rare Books for the opening reception of Two Schools, One University: The History of Kennesaw State University and Southern Polytechnic State University. This exhibition documents the individual stories of two universities that changed the trajectory of higher education in Cobb County during the mid-twentieth century. Refreshments will be served.
The first reception will take place Thursday, Jan. 23 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the L.V. Johnson Library on the Marietta Campus (910 Hornet Loop, Marietta 30060).
The second reception will take place Thursday, Jan. 30 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Horace W. Sturgis Library on the Kennesaw Campus (385 Cobb Ave. NW, Kennesaw 30144).
Both receptions are free and open to the public. No reservations required.
