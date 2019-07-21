The Local Exchange on the Marietta Square will be hosting a book signing by Andy Lee White and John M. Williams, authors of “Atlanta Pop in the ’50s, ’60s &’70s: The Magic of Bill Lowery,” on Friday, July 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and refreshments will be served. The book is published by The History Press and was released on April 1 of this year.
The signing coincides with Friday night’s 8 p.m. concert at Glover Park on the Marietta Square, starring The Tams. The Tams have a featured chapter in White and Williams’ new book and the group’s photograph has a prominent spot on the cover. Tentative plans are for an appearance at the signing from members of The Tams before their show that night. Concertgoers are encouraged to drop by The Local Exchange before the show to meet the authors and pick up a copy of their new book featuring The Tams.
In their new book, White and Williams explore the Atlanta pop music scene from the ’50s, ’60s & ’70s and the tremendous influence of musical business giant Bill Lowery, who discovered and developed great Cobb County talent like Marietta’s Billy Joe Royal, Mableton’s Joe South and Clarkdale’s (Austell/Powder Springs) Ray Stevens. Lowery also launched the careers of Atlanta natives Tommy Roe and Jerry Reed. Lowery managed and recorded The Tams during their heyday and the group is just one of the celebrated artists (Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Classics IV, Candymen) included in this book which examines one of the most exciting periods in Southern pop/rock music history.
Insight and memories from major behind the scenes figures like engineer, producer and Georgia Music Hall of Fame member, Rodney Mills (Lynyrd Skynyrd, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Gregg Almond, Joe South), along with Bob “Tub” Langford (engineer for Joe South’s biggest hits and Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Freebird) help tell previously untold memories from a special time for Atlanta music like none before or since.
White is a 20 year resident of Cobb County and currently resides in East Cobb with his wife, Trisha, and their cat, Stiggy. He is a native of Opelika/Auburn, Alabama and a graduate of Auburn University. This is his first published work as an author while he’s also a singer/songwriter/musician who played live music for years, recording projects with a band, as a duo and most recently releasing two solo albums, Kudzu Animals (2005) and Unhyphenated American (2011). He is currently working on a recording project with famed producer/engineer Rodney Mills and is finishing up his next book, which includes some local Cobb names and personalities and centers around a story that, for the most part, takes place in Marietta.
Williams has been a resident of LaGrange, Ga. for over 30 years. He is a native of Auburn, Ala. and graduated from Auburn University (twice) and Georgia State University where he earned his PhD. John taught English for 26 years at LaGrange College, retiring in 2015. He has written and published numerous articles, essays, plays and books, winning Georgia Author of the Year for First Novel in 2002 for Lake Moon (Mercer Press). He currently writes a weekly blog and is working on another nonfiction book due out next year.
