On Sept 21 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., the William Root House Museum and Garden will participate in Smithsonian magazine’s Museum Day Live. Museum Day is an annual celebration of boundless curiosity hosted by Smithsonian magazine. Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country provide free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The Museum Day ticket provides free admission for two people on Saturday, September 21.
To read more and get a ticket to the Root House and other participating museums in the area, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday/museum-day-2019.
♦ ♦ ♦
Fire! Of a different kind. Enjoy an interactive infantry demonstration at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. This program consists of a step-by-step description and demonstration of basic infantry tactics and culminates in a musket firing. The program is free to attend and open to the public.
Demonstrations take place at the Visitor Center at 11 a.m. and noon, 2, and 3 p.m. each day. Staff reserves the right to change or cancel events due to inclement weather, staffing issues or dangerous conditions. For more information, call 770-427-4686 ext. 0 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Kennesaw Mountain Battlefield Park is located at 900 Kennesaw Mountain Dr, Kennesaw 30152.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Saturday, Sept. 14, the annual East Cobber Parade and Festival will take place, opening with a parade at 10 a.m. that will start at the Mt. Bethel Elementary School (1210 Johnson Ferry Rd, Marietta 30068) parking lot, travel one mile south on Johnson Ferry Road and end at Olde Towne Parkway.
Over 2,000 people are expected to participate with more than 80 group floats, marching bands, classic cars and more. The festival will begin at 11 a.m.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Brown Bag Concert series in the Marietta Square wraps up this month. Each Thursday in September from noon to 1 p.m., grab your lunch at one of the many great restaurants around the square and meet your friends and co-workers at Glover Park for the Brown Bag Concert Series.
Here’s the lineup for September: Sept. 5 – Bottoms Up Band, Sept. 12 – Pandora Artist Geresti; Sept. 19 – Brandon Crocker; and Sept. 26 – Happy Wanderers German Band.
The Brown Bag Concert Series is hosted by the Marietta Welcome Center and Visitors Bureau and the Cobb County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
