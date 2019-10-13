On Oct. 3, Renasant Bank Cobb Commercial hosted a Mix and Mingle at The Butcher The Baker on the Marietta Square. Guests gathered upstairs overlooking Glover Park and enjoyed small bites like pimento cheese fritters, Southern style egg rolls and pork sliders, along with an open bar.
Among those attending from Renasant Bank were Fran Friedrich, Chris Gruehn, Ron King, Christal McNair, Eric Rein and Sue Wallace.
Guests from the community included Mark Abrams (Smith Howard), Tom Clarke (Signature FD), Daniel Cummings (City of Marietta), Andy Gaines (The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre), Carl Garner (Mauldin & Jenkins) Judge Kellie Hill, Jeremy Jones (Frazier & Deeter), Melanie Kagan (Center for Family Resources), Shelia Manely (Manely Law Firm), Boozer McClure (Square Threads), Ryan Patrick (Smith, Tumlin, McCurley & Patrick) and Bonnie Reavis (Zenith Design Group).
♦ ♦ ♦
Save the date for Girls Night Out, hosted by the Ten Women of Hope. The event will take place on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 until 8 p.m. at The Brickyard at Marietta Station (129 Church Street, Marietta 30060). This fun, traditional event features shopping with new and favorite returning vendors, great music, hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Celebrate the gift of “girlfriends,” all in the spirit of raising funds to support single parent families.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit 10womenofhope.org or contact any of the 10 Women of Hope: Lamuriel Adams, Patsy Bryan, Wanda Callahan, Angie Davis, Laurel Kovach, Linda Palmer, Jacki Payne, Michelle Sams, Fran Sutton and Penny Warren.
The cost to attend is a $25 minimum donation online or at the door.
