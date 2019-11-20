Marietta native Travis Tritt will perform at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. Travis Tritt’s Thanksgiving Homecoming will feature Tritt, Charlie Daniels Band and Tyler Reese Tritt.
Three decades after Tritt launched his music career, the Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell out shows and stay true and relevant to country music fans across the globe. The highly abbreviated Tritt timeline started when the young Mariettan incorporated his lifelong influences of Southern rock, blues, and gospel into his country during a honky-tonk apprenticeship that led him to Warner Bros. in 1989.
Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two GRAMMY® Awards, four CMA Awards, an invitation to become a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast. Tritt is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black and Alan Jackson; all of whom dominated the charts in the early ’90s. Among his eleven studio albums and numerous charted singles are nineteen top 10 hits, including “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter” and “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive.”
Tritt’s talents are not limited to music as he has also appeared in numerous feature films and TV shows throughout his extraordinary career and is also a brilliant businessman. Tritt is currently performing across the country on his A Man and His Guitar tour.
For more information, visit TravisTritt.com and follow him on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
Concert ticket prices start at $39.75 and available at FoxTheatre.org, the Fox Theatre Ticket Office and by calling 855-285-8499.
Congratulations to Sara Kathryne Brumbelow, who was voted Samford University’s 2019 Homecoming Queen. Sara Kathryne is a senior nursing major at Samford and is a 2016 graduate of Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw. She is the daughter of Todd and Katy Brumbelow and the sister of Olivia Brumbelow, who is a freshman at Samford.
On Dec. 7, Lost Mountain Community Tennis Association will sponsor a Toys for Tots event at Kennworth Tennis Center (3900 S Main Street, Acworth). Enjoy a day of tennis, food and fun. From 2 to 3:15 p.m. free Junior lessons/drills will be available for all levels; from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., free adult lessons/drills will be available for all levels; and from 4:30 to 6 p.m., Round Robin lessons will be available for all levels.
Please bring one unopened toy for the event. Food will be catered by Chick-fil-A. For more information, email mark.kirk@cobbcounty.org or call 770-917-5160.
