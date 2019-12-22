Members of the Marietta High School football team are champions in more than one way. Not only did they just win the 2019 7-A Football Championship (in case you didn’t hear), they are champions at heart. The day after their special night, these young men showed up for the younger ones who idolize them to give back to the community at the 7th annual Toys for Tots party hosted by Stace Huff and Brittany Maddox.
When asked to play football with 5th and 6th grade boys and give toys to Toys for Tots, these MHS players didn’t hesitate proving they are stars off the field as well. They played football, took pictures, signed autographs, and decorated cookies. One of the young guests was so in awe that he wouldn’t take off his signed sweatshirt. These players give us something to keep cheering about.
♦ ♦ ♦
Tis the season to give. Liz Smith made her husband’s co-workers happy when she prepared 450 cookies over three days and divided them among 75 bags. “My husband’s co-workers at Sunbelt Marketing are like family to each other, and I wanted to share my appreciation to them with a bit of personal effort in my kitchen,” Smith said.
Although she enjoys baking her grandmother’s recipes, she decided to simplify this year.
She purchased Ritz “snowflake” crackers, spread peanut butter sweetened with powdered sugar between two crackers, dipped them in chocolate almond bark, and topped them with white sparkly sprinkles.
“In our current society, with all the hustle and bustle becoming even more harried, it is easy to overlook the simple joys in life. Appreciation for those around us can be shown in a multitude of ways, and blessings flow to the giver and the receiver,” Smith said.
♦ ♦ ♦
Laseter’s Tavern in Vinings and their customers got in the Christmas spirit by collecting 244 toys for Cobb Christmas. The bus picked the toys up and these folks definitely “stuffed the bus.”
