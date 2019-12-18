Sometimes Santa needs a little help, and the Harry Norman Historic Marietta Office enjoys helping him out while also contributing to the community. The group has been Partners in Education with neighborhood city school Hickory Hills Elementary for many years. One of its projects is providing gifts and food for families at Christmastime. The spirit of the season is enhanced by contributions from agents and staff through this joyful experience.
Jim Lyle, former Walker School headmaster, was recently honored as the founder of the Brookwood School in Thomasville, Ga. during the 50th anniversary celebration and history annual publication. Brookwood is an independent, co-educational college preparatory school.
The Cobb County Public Safety Foundation (CCPSF) held Reds, Blues, and Brews on Dec. 8 at Shezmu Cellars in Marietta, where it unveiled its signature wines that it is selling to benefit the Cobb County Public Safety Community. The White Peach Chardonnay is a fruity light wine in a beautiful blue bottle and the Dahlonega Plateau Merlot is a very smooth and flavorful red. Suggested donation is $35 a bottle. Call 770-644-2378 for more details.
“Our public safety officers put their lives on the line daily,” said Lance LoRusso, CEO of the Cobb County Public Safety Foundation. “We formed to serve and support the Cobb County heroes who protect us every day. The Cobb County Public Safety Foundation was created with a single mission in mind – protect and serve those who selflessly protect and serve us. It is not-for-profit, 501c3 organization made up of a volunteer board.”
The Foundation aids in four major areas and uses the acronym REST to describe them: Relief for Cobb County public safety professionals and their families who are sick, in distress or otherwise in need; Equipment to enable our public safety professionals to better serve our community. When government resources are either not available or the purchasing process will unreasonably delay putting those items into the hands of our protectors, the CCPSF will make every effort to step in quickly and fill the need; Support, which brings to bear professional and community resources such as spiritual, financial, and professional counseling; and Training from the best sources available in Georgia, the United States, or anywhere in the world by bringing those resources to Cobb County.
To learn more, visit ccpsf.org.
