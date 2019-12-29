The East Cobb Civitan Club celebrated another year of successful fundraising by distributing grants to 17 local nonprofit charities at its annual “Gifting Luncheon,” held at the Olde Towne Athletic Club in Marietta in December.
Civitan International is a global organization impacting lives at the grass roots level through local service clubs. Members of Civitan share a Servant’s Heart and a desire to create positive change for people with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. There are currently 40 clubs in the Georgia District, including Camp Big Heart, a service club dedicated to providing inclusive overnight camping for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities. The East Cobb Civitan Club was founded in 1986 and is dedicated to multiple service and educational programs in the local community.
This year, the club made donations to the following agencies: Bethany Christian Services, Camp Big Heart, Camp Trach Me Away, Center for Children and Young Adults, East Cobb Lions, Friends of East Cobb Park, Emmy’s Academy, Great Prospects, Must Ministries, Project Mail Call, Opportunity Knocks, Right in the Community, Safe Path, Skye Precious Kids, Special Needs Respite, Tommy Nobis Center, and Variety.
The highlight of the luncheon celebration was a performance of holiday music by accomplished violinist Angelina Lu, a sixth grader at Hightower Trail Middle School and a special ambassador of Camp Trach Me Away, one of the charities the club supports.
Interested new members are always welcome at an upcoming meeting. For more information about Civitans International, please contact Lee Ann Sherry, East Cobb Civitan President Elect, at leeann@theGo2Team.com or visit eastcobbcivitan.org.
Susanne Herring-Good recently hosted a brunch fundraiser for the Homeless Pets Foundation, based in Marietta. Even though there was much laughter, the participants did not let it interfere with their ability to design a ginger bread dog house to take home.
On Saturday, Dec. 14, Carole Kell cooked one of her Southern breakfasts, which included (all homemade, of course) her specialty biscuits, gravy, fried pork tenderloin and bacon, cheese grits, scrambled eggs and raspberry and strawberry jam. The celebration began with her famous Peach Blossoms. The breakfast was held at Carole’s Marietta home, which was decked out in all silver and white decorations, creating a winter wonderland. The Christmas tree was spectacularly adorned in crystal globes, silver stars and white poinsettias. Kim Gresh, who purchased the breakfast at a WellStar gala as an auction item, was the hostess and her guests were Polly Seger, Wendy Bunch, Diane Weeks, Holly Tuchman, Lotonia Hines and Cassy Ferrell.
