Former weekly MDJ columnist Nell S. Abbott has written a delightful mystery book titled “Blue Shoes and Tattoos” that has just been published in hardbook by Austin Macauley Publishers (of New York and London). Abbott died this year before it was released, but she wrote the final edit and approved the book cover.
Abbott may be remembered by Mariettans for her Christmas short story that she wrote for many years for the Marietta Daily Journal. She was a freelance writer of fiction, poetry, drama and greeting card verse.
“Blue Shoes and Tattoos” is currently available on Amazon.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Delta Phi Epsilon sorority at Kennesaw State University is aiming to raise $25,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Because Cystic Fibrosis is not government-funded, the foundation relies on groups like Delta Phi Epsilon to raise money for awareness, treatment and research.
If you would like to help, consider donating to CrowdChange at dphie.crowdchange.co/9462. Any donation of $10 will get you a ticket into DPE’s Charity Ball, “65 Roses for Cystic Fibrosis,” on Nov. 15. If you are interested in attending, be sure to select “Ticket” at the top of the link page. If you are interested in sponsoring this event or donating to DPE’s silent auction, contact Sarah Taylor at sarahrtaylor98@gmail.com.
♦ ♦ ♦
The American Business Women’s Association, Marietta Charter Chapter met at the Atlanta Hilton/Marietta Conference Center on Oct. 18. The guest of honor, Deputy Jenna Duncan of the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, was presented with an “Outstanding Community Service Award” by the chapter.
Deputy Duncan started her career at the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in 2009. She was introduced to what became one of her passions, community outreach. She became involved in the Special Olympics Georgia in 2017, when she participated in the Torch Run. Her dedication, along with her peers, while on and off duty over the years led to very successful fundraising by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputy Duncan’s dedication to law enforcement and community relations makes her an asset to her agency and our community.
