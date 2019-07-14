On Saturday, July 13, Laseters Tavern at Vinings celebrated its 30th anniversary with a full day of events. The day began with a golf tournament at Brown’s Mill in Atlanta followed by a barbecue and party at the Tavern where the band Men in Blues performed to the crowd.
Laseters Tavern originally opened July 1989.
Laseters is known for its “Cheers” like atmosphere. “Once you come in, the staff, they know your name and greet you that way and every other time that you come in thereafter. It’s a very friendly place,” said General Manger Rich Boden, who co-owns Laseters Tavern with Ted Laseter, John Felten and formerly Shirley Wright, who lost a long battle with cancer seven years ago. Her daughters, Jodi and Kelli, now own her share.
Laseters features an American menu with items like burgers, salads and chicken wings. “We currently do between $2,500 and $3,000 a weekend in Uber eats. We’re pretty well known and pretty well liked. People have grown to really enjoy and like our food. The food is all freshly made,” Boden said.
“We concentrate on product, offering a good product. And, also we concentrate on service, because those are basically what we have to sell — just product and service. We have people that work here and see that and are dedicated to doing that,” Boden said.
The longevity of the staff is an important part of Laseters’ success. “The staff knows everybody that comes in and welcomes them. A lot of staff has been here over ten years. I don’t think I have a bartender that has been here less than seven or eight years,” Boden said.
Laseters Tavern is a popular gathering place. “It’s a place where you feel comfortable. If you’re by yourself and you don’t feel like talking to people, you can come by yourself and no one will bother you. Or you can meet up with friends you’ve met while you’re here. It’s just a very, very comfortable place,” Boden said.
Laseters Tavern touts that it is home of the West Virginia Peach State Alumni Club, as well as a great spot for enjoying other sporting events. “Any time there is a West Virginia football game on or meaningful other athletic events within West Virginia University, we have a lot of people come in for that. We get a lot of people who come in before the Braves games or any event that’s going on at the stadium up the street or a lot of people come by after the game, too,” Boden said.
Laseters Tavern is about neighborhood. “It’s very community-oriented. We have also found with all the hotels in the area that we’re starting to attract regulars that come into town two or three times a year for business and stay in the hotels in the area,” Boden said.
Laseters Tavern is located at 4355 Cobb Parkway, Atlanta, Cobb County 30339. For more information, visit laseterstavern.com or call 770-850-8570.
