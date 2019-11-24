Circle K International is more than the world’s largest student led collegiate service organization. By joining CKI, students gain resume-worthy skills, find a lifetime of friends and provide community service that changes lives.
The state of Georgia’s newest university service organization has been organized at Kennesaw State University and is Circle K. Nineteen new members were organized and started their club this fall on the campus. Officers were elected and community service began immediately. The Circle K Club is being sponsored by the Marietta Golden K Kiwanis Club, which meets at the East Cobb Senior Center every Thursday at 10 a.m.
Activities of Circle K include:
1) Helping AMIS- The Atlanta Ministry with International Students with parking and signage at Spelman College for a Welcome Reception of over 400 students
2) Clean up and Green Up High Falls State Park
3) Signing up with the Salvation Army for Bell ringing with Kiwanis at JC Penny and Walmart in Kennesaw
4) Organizing for Operation Christmas Child, packing shoe boxes for children around the world
5) Participating in a hike and cookout at Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield with international students
6) Planning for a Stuff the Bus food drive at Kennesaw State University
7) Providing help at a local retirement center during Bingo.
There are 43 students signed up for possible membership and the chapter intends to become Georgia’s largest chapter by the end of the spring term in 2020. If you want to know more, visit circle.org.
♦ ♦ ♦
Mark you calendars for Dec. 6 from 9 to 11 a.m. for the annual Holiday Open House at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center (736 Whitlock Avenue, Suite 600, Marietta 30060). There will be awards, refreshments and fun.
To RSVP, email annestuart.safepath@cobbcounty.org or call 770.801.3465.
♦ ♦ ♦
Carla and Brent Brown, co-founders of Blessings of Grace, invite you to their “Christmas at Downton Abbey” event on Dec. 7 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Marietta home of Ashley and Val Akopov. Founded in 2008, Blessings of Grace helps couples dealing with infertility.
Refreshments will be served and a great silent auction with items to start your Christmas gift shopping for all ages. Tickets are $50 each and kid’s entry is free.
RSVP to Carla Brown at carlabrown@chesleybrown.com.
