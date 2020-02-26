Former Congressman Buddy Darden and recently retired Center for Family Resources CEO Jeri Barr were honored at the Kiwanis Club of Marietta meeting on Feb. 6, when President Debbie McCracken presented them both with the Kiwanis International Legion of Honor Award. This award is bestowed on an individual who has been a member of the Kiwanis Club for 25 years and again every five years thereafter. Given the long history of membership and service required to receive this award, it is rarely given out, and rarer still to present two awards on the same day.
Buddy Darden, who served Cobb as District Attorney in the 1970s and as the congressman from Georgia’s seventh district in the 1980s and 1990s, joined the Kiwanis Club of Marietta in 1970. His Legion of Honor Award was in recognition of 50 years of service to the club. Darden served as club president in 1976-1977, where he led projects designed to reduce drug use among school children and encourage citizens to report suspicious activity. He also led the club in sponsoring the annual Key Club banquet for the (then) newly created Walton High School. In recognition for their corporate citizenship, he also spearheaded an appreciation dinner for Lockheed Georgia to celebrate the company’s twenty-fifty anniversary in Cobb County.
Jeri Barr, the former CEO of the Center for Family Resources, became a member of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta in 1990 and received her 30-year Legion of Honor Award. Like Darden, she also served as club president. Barr’s major emphasis as president in 2015-2016 was nutritional literacy. Through her leadership and fundraising efforts, the club donated over $16,000 for the Marietta City Schools’ food pantries and the Good Vibes Café at Marietta High School. Additionally, the club also donated exercise equipment to Dunleith and A. L. Burress Elementary Schools.
The Red Hare Brewing Company is getting into the spring spirit with their Hopping Into Spring 5k event on March 7, presented by the upcoming Marietta Greenwise Market. This race will also raise funds and awareness for Austen’s Army Foundation.
“Seeing people come together over a common love of delicious beer, fitness, and community is an aspect of the craft beer industry that we cherish greatly.” said Veronica Boza, Red Hare’s marketing and events manager. “Austen’s Army is a foundation very close to our hearts, so we’re thrilled to work with them again to raise funds and awareness for rhabdomyosarcoma!”
Beer fans will first frolic through the streets of Marietta in the early morning and end the event with a celebration filled with live music, food and drinks. All runners will receive a custom Red Hare 5K glass, complimentary beer tastings (must be 21 or older to receive) and T-shirt. A portion of the event’s proceeds will be donated to Austen’s Army Foundation. Tickets can be purchased by visiting runsignup.com/Race/GA/Marietta/RedHares.
