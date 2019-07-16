Horizon Atlanta at Kennesaw State University is a nonprofit that serves rising first through fifth graders from underserved communities through its signature six-week summer learning program. Horizon Atlanta is excited to end this year’s summer series with a free student performance of “Character Matters,” a musical from Bad Wolf Press. The production will be Thursday, July 18 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Dallas Theater, 208 Main St, Dallas 30132.
The musical, led by Horizons Atlanta at KSU Theatre Director Katy Bridges, addresses character issues and conflicts in a humorous way through popular childhood fairy tale characters such as the Big Bad Wolf, Cinderella and Jack in the Beanstalk.
With nine program sites, including KSU, the nonprofit is celebrating 20 years of helping Atlanta-area youth close the achievement gap by participating in a high-quality summer learning program. The KSU program site began in 2015 and has since grown to support 75 students, 15 per grade, from Allgood and Dallas Elementary schools. All students participate in small-group learning activities, swim lessons, weekly field trips, social and emotional learning and visual and dramatic arts.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information about Horizons Atlanta, visit horizonsatlanta.org.
Harry Norman Realtors and the associates of the Historic Cobb Marietta Office are pleased to sponsor the 2019 Step Up for Hope Gala for Rescuing Hope. Rescuing Hope seeks to enlighten the public about sex trafficking in America and educate potential victims and first responders, while empowering advocates and survivors. The office’s $10,000 Platinum Level Sponsorship allows proceeds to be used to assist survivors as they transform their lives. The Gala will be held on Aug. 17 at the Marriott Marquis in Atlanta.
For tickets and to learn more, visit rescuinghope.com.
