Harry Norman, REALTORS®, the first luxury real estate firm in Atlanta, showcased their 2020 top real estate agents and teams by honoring their outstanding achievements in this year’s awards luncheon, held at the St. Regis Atlanta on Jan. 31. Those awarded included agents from Cobb County.
The event — which hosted more than 400 Harry Norman, REALTORS® agents, brokers and leaders — opened with a warm welcome from the company’s CEO, Jenni Bonura, and general manager, Todd Emerson. A 90th anniversary celebration video premiered with Director of Marketing Luke Trigwell then outlining a release of business building programs and marketing initiatives to kick off the 2020 year.
The company recognized new and established agents along with top producers and teams who surpassed their sales goals in 2019. Top awards included the Phoenix Award for agents who have been with the company for 10 to 35+ years; Rookie of the Year based on combined units/volume and company commitment; Miss Emmie Award, named for the Atlanta Real Estate Icon, Emmie Norman, recognizing loyalty, professionalism, ethical conduct and more within the real estate industry; the President’s Award for associates who have distinguished themselves in the community, industry and in their professional, civic organizations; and Top Listing Sale Award for the highest sales in the city.
“In our 90th year, we are grateful to celebrate the amazing achievements by our top individuals and teams,” said Bonura. “Harry Norman REALTORS® has never been just about selling homes and properties. Our agents are on the front lines of this organization day-by-day integrating themselves into the community to create a legacy and establish relationships that can be carried on for years to come. These enduring company values were part of a philosophy passed down from Miss Emmie, helping to create this company founded on integrity and trusted experience. For this reason, we have some of the most loyal clients in the real estate industry.”
Harry Norman, REALTORS® especially celebrates top agents: Matt Hester & Associates – East Cobb for Top Team, Closed Units; Hasan Pasha – Buckhead North for Top Individual, Closed Units; Erin Yabroudy & Associates – Buckhead for placing #1 Team, closed volume and #1 Overall Companywide, closed volume; Julie Barnett – Luxury Lake & Mountain for Top Individual Statewide, closed volume; and Julie Altenbach – East Cobb for Top Individual Metro Atlanta, closed volume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.