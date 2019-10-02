Senior Santa 2019 is a great way to bring holiday cheer to Cobb Senior Services’ caregivers and homebound elderly clients. As the holiday season approaches, how can we bring a smile and joy to older adults? Cobb Senior Services provides caregiver support, in-home services and Meals On Wheels to hundreds of homebound clients who will otherwise likely be forgotten during this special time of the year.
Through Senior Santa, CSS provides a holiday luncheon, entertainment and gifts (including medical equipment and small appliances) to caregivers and senior clients.
CSS can use your help. Consider “Adopt a Senior.” Companies, organizations, and individuals will receive a “wish list” for a senior and purchase those items. CSS staff will personally deliver the gifts to the caregiver and client.
Another way is to donate gift certificates. Gift certificates offer the freedom and independence to purchase items, such as medicines, toiletries and clothing. Because CSS clients’ incomes are limited, they are often unable to purchase essential items that would make their lives more comfortable.
Finally, you can make a financial donation. These donations are used by CSS to purchase special requests that might not be filled through regular holiday donations. Donations can be sent to: Cobb Senior Services, P.O. Box 649, Marietta, GA 30061, Attn: LaTronda Andrews-Perry.
The deadline for all donations is November 18, 2019. For more information, please contact LaTronda at (770) 528-5368 or latronda.andrews-perry@cobbcounty.org. Cobb Senior Wellness Center is located at 1150 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA 30064.
Living Hope Church and Mt. Elizabeth Academy invites the community to their free Fall Festival and Trunk or Treat. This event will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Families in the community are encouraged to dress up in costume, bring their children and friends, trick or treat through a maze of decorated vehicles, play games and win prizes, enjoy live entertainment, get glitter tattoos, enjoy snacks, take a hayride and more. Festivities will be moved inside in the event of rain.
For more information, visit livinghopega.com or contact Joy Schubert at joy@livinghopega.com or (770) 425-6726. Living Hope is located at 3450 Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw.
On Sept. 18, Ben Baughman, curator at the Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History in Kennesaw, spoke to the Kennworth Kiwanis Club. Pictured are Kenworth incoming President Tim Callahan, Baughman and Kennworth President Dennis Gomez.
Get into the swing of things with a night of symphonic music. The Cobb New Horizons Symphonic Band is playing a Sunset Symphony on Friday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Northside Hospital-Cherokee Amphitheater, located at 103 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock 30188.
The Cobb New Horizons Band offers senior adults with musical instrument experience the opportunity to join an actively performing symphonic band while serving the community. The band is under the direction of Dr. Charles R. Jackson. To learn more, visit at cobbnewhorizonsband.com/wpcnhb.
