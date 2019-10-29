On Saturday, Nov. 2 from 4 to 10 p.m., don’t miss Spirit Night at Two Birds Taphouse, 52 Powder Springs St, Marietta, GA 30064 (just off the Marietta Square). Ten percent of Two Birds' sales during those hours will go to the Drama Department at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy. Funds will be used for the February production of Annie, Jr. Last year, $3,000 was raised.
The fundraiser includes a raffle with the following prizes:
DELTA CLUB BRAVES TICKETS: Four Braves tickets to a game in the first month of the 2020 season and a parking pass for Delta deck, just steps away from the entrance to the Delta Club. All you can eat and drink, beer and wine included. Get there early to take advantage of this great deal and enjoy a game of the reigning division champs from behind home plate. Courtesy of the Owen family.
GO FORTH GOODS PRIZE PACK: A beautiful gift pack of handmade goods from local Marietta artists. Products guaranteed for life. Courtesy of Go Forth Goods.
FLORIDA GULF COAST HOLIDAY GETAWAY: A holiday vacation in a three-bedroom townhome that sleeps nine. Located on the Emerald Coast, enjoy time on one of the four balconies with Gulf views just minutes from 30A/Rosemary Beach. Celebrate Thanksgiving, Hannukah, Christmas or New Years with you loved ones on the beach. (Three-night stay, subject to availability.) Courtesy of the Konop family.
TWO BIRDS TAPHOUSE GIFT BASKET: Swag from the best bar and restaurant at the Square. Tee shirt, hat, swag and gift card. Perfect for date night or a night out with friends. Courtesy of Two Birds Taphouse.
FAMILY PHOTOGRAPHY SESSION: GLADDEN PHOTOGRAPHY FAMILY SESSION: Perfect shots of your family shot on actual film. Get that authentic, classic look without using digital filters. Courtesy of Gladden Photography.
GLORY HAUS MARIETTA GIFT PACKAGE: Marietta themed home goods from Glory Haus. Mugs, towels and home décor featuring our beloved town. Gifts valued at $150. Courtesy of Glory Haus.
BONUS PRIZES OFFERED ALL NIGHT LONG: Throughout the night, winners will be randomly drawn from prize pool to win gifts from Marvin Waldrip Realty, The Strand Theatre, Freckled and Blue, and more. The winning name will then be placed into the prize running of their choosing.
Winners need not be present and the event is open to the public.
