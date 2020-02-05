The Georgia Players Guild start their 2020 series at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre with a Bang on Feb. 7 with one of their most beloved shows in tribute to Creedance Clearwater Revival and Three Dog Night!
Come and relive the classics like “Down on the Corner” and sing-a-longs like “Fortunate Son” from the rich CCR catalog. Songs like “One (Is The Loneliest Number)”, “Joy To The World” and “Shambala” ensure that the Three Dog Night set will be a party no one will want to miss.
This show will feature legendary Marietta singer Barry Lancaster as well as other GPG favorites like Chad Yochum, Travis Cottle, Jacob Deaton, Rashad Shazam, Danny Paschall and more.
This pairing of the two iconic bands debuted over two years ago and always has a near-instant sellout, so don’t wait to get your tickets until it’s too late.
VIP tickets are available and include a private mini-show before the concert, two drink tickets and a signed poster from the members of GPG. Visit earlsmithstrand.org for tickets and more information.
The Strand is located at 117 North Park Square, Marietta 30060, on the historic downtown Marietta Square.
♦ ♦ ♦
Sunday, Feb. 9 is the International Street Fair at the East Cobb Presbyterian Church, 4616 Roswell Rd, Marietta, Georgia 30062, Marietta at 5 p.m. Travel the world at this free, family-friendly event and learn the work of ECPC missionaries around the globe. Experience other cultures, sample international cuisine and meet some of our missionaries face to face! More than 10 countries will be represented at this year’s street fair.
Kids, be sure to pick up a passport on your way in, and don’t forget to check out the international craft station.
♦ ♦ ♦
Gardeners’ Night Out, themed “A Children’s Garden for Fun and Learning,” is Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 7 to 8 p.m. at West Cobb Regional Library, 1750 Dennis Kemp Ln. NW, Kennesaw, 30152. Children love to be outside and play in the dirt. Master Gardener and Cobb Extension Program Assistant Terri Carter will teach you how to teach your children well in the garden. The event is free to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.