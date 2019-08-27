Cobb volunteers serving as the incoming Presidents for the Marietta, North Cobb, Skyline Atlanta and East Cobb Civitan Clubs gathered on Aug. 10 in Atlanta. The day-long training program prepared them to lead their clubs in community service projects, explore additional opportunities to serve Cobb citizens and give back to local charities.
Participating in the program were: Ryan Clatterbaugh and Jody Miller, Marietta Civitan Club; Lisa Lindsey, Skyline Atlanta Civitan Club; Carolyn Polakowski, East Cobb Civitan Club; and Liz Bunder, Lindsey Hall and Kimberly Warren from the North Cobb Civitan Club.
Civitan International is a global organization impacting lives at the grassroots level through local service clubs. Members of Civitan share a servant’s heart and a desire to create positive change for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There are currently 40 Civitan clubs in the Georgia District, including Camp Big Heart, a service club dedicated to providing inclusive overnight camping for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.
Interested new members are always welcome at an upcoming meeting. For more information about Civitans International, please contact Mary Karras, Governor Elect at 678.689.4978 or MARRYKARRAS@synovus.com.
The Marietta Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association met on Aug. 16 at the Atlanta Hilton/Marietta Conference Center. Linda Voyles conducted the annual installation of the following officers: Brenda Phillips, President; Bobbie Crabbe, Vice President; standing in for Hazel Lord, Secretary, was Linda Miller; and Louise Crapps, Treasurer.
The Chapter’s primary goal is to raise funds for scholarships for deserving candidates. The Chapter was chartered in January 1964. Louise Crapps is the sole charter member.
On Aug. 14, Sheriff Frank Reynolds and Chief Deputy Ken Ball of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department spoke to the Kennworth Kiwanis Clubs.
