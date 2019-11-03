Mother Nature may not have cooperated during the Still Family Farm’s inaugural Great Pumpkin Day benefiting SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center, but the event was still deemed a success.
“What a wonderful partnership between the Still Family farm and Commissioner Gambrill to benefit and protecting Cobb’s children,” said Jinger Robins, CEO at SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center.
After touring SafePath located in Marietta, Cobb County Commissioner Keli Gambrill contacted Still Family Farm’s Leslie Still Oubre and Stephanie Still Davis. Commissioner Gambrill explained that she was interested in hosting a fundraiser at Still Family Farm in October to benefit the Cobb County nonprofit, which is dedicated to improving the lives of children who are victims of abuse.
During the Great Pumpkin Day, guests were invited to tour the Zinnia field, picking out a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch in celebration of fall, go sliding down a double-barreled slide, race the little ducks at the water pump and relax on a 24-minute hayride.
Two dollars from the sale of each ticket the day of the event were to be donated to SafePath. In addition,the Still family collected items on the center’s wishlist from those who attended the farm days during the month of October.
The farm, founded in 1837 by John Willingham Moon after he received the 60-acre property in a land grant, is 150 acres in size today. Visit Still Family Farm in person at 5630 Macland Road, Powder Springs, GA 30127, or online at stillfamilyfarm.com.
To learn more about SafePath or to make a donation, visit safepath.org.
SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 dedicated to improving the lives of children who are victims of abuse. SafePath’s mission is to reduce the trauma to children and their families by offering a comprehensive, professional and child-friendly approach to allegations of child abuse. SafePath has helped nearly 15,000 children and families since opening its doors in 1995 by providing approximately 70,000 units of service, and the need is growing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.