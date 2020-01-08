There is plenty going on at Cobb Senior Services this year, including a new theme — 2020: New Year, New Vision, New You. CSS has launched a year filled with promise and activity.
Here are some events to look out for in 2020:
♦ Open Houses this Spring at the senior centers
♦ CSS trips are a great way to travel with ease, enjoy fun locales, and make new friends. Check out the list of trips currently offered on their website.
♦ Winter class registration is open. Some of the offerings include: Zumba, Pilates, Spanish, Watercolor, Tai Chi, Floral Arranging and more
♦ Veteran Connection now meets four times a month at various senior centers. Veterans (men & women) are invited to gather with other vets for an information gathering, often with special guest presentations
♦ CSS is bringing back its senior expo — a great opportunity for nonprofit organizations and businesses to reach the 55+ population! #ChangeTheWayYouAge EXPO takes on Wednesday, May 13 at Cobb County Civic Center.
There are various partnership levels in addition to exhibitor spaces. Visit CobbSeniors.org or contact Kathy Lathem at 770-528-5355 for more information.
Other ways to get involved are by making a donation to Meals on Wheels or Senior Santa programs, which serve the needs of our homebound clients year-round. Donations are tax-deductible and may be made online any time.
Become a Perks Partner. This is a great way to reach the 55+ community with a discount or other perk, regardless of where you are located. See the current list and get your company added — it’s easy to do!
♦ ♦ ♦
Winter art classes start soon at the Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art (30 Atlanta St, SE Marietta 30060). MCMA offers a wide variety of classes for all ages like painting, acrylics, pottery, creating art with robotics and more. Learn more about these classes and register by visiting mariettacobbartmuseum.org/art-classes.
♦ ♦ ♦
Marietta resident and Cobb County attorney Lance J. LoRusso announces his latest book, “Hunting of Men” (Lanier Press, 2020), will be launched on Jan. 9 for worldwide distribution. The suspenseful, carefully-crafted “Hunting of Men” is the first in the Blue Mystery book series by LoRusso that features detective Johnny Till. The paperback edition retails for $16.99 and the Kindle edition retails for $8.99.
LoRusso, a former law enforcement officer and now an attorney whose firm specializes in representing law enforcement officers, is launching “Hunting of Men” on the Jan. 9, which is Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. In honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, LoRusso’s two other fiction works — “Peacemaking” and “Parallax” — will be offered for 99 cents on the week of Jan. 5.
