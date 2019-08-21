Leona Wolleson is on her way to status of centenarian. The Marietta resident was recently honored during multiple celebrations for her 99 years of youth.
On July 4, Wolleson attended the Marietta Freedom Parade and then the Republican Barbeque at the Cobb Civic Center, an event she has attended every year since its inception. In a grand show of affection and appreciation for her dedication and unwavering support for the Republican Party, the Cobb County Republican Party made a surprise special presentation to her, including standing ovation, a dozen bright red roses and a flag fan.
On July 24, the Red Hat Ladies feted Wolleson at the Bay Breeze Restaurant in Mableton. Hosted by the The Royal Ladies of West Cobb, Wolleson was celebrated for her early birthday and her 25 years of dedicated Red Hats involvements and service.
These ladies made it very special for Wolleson with a beautiful Red Hat cake, placard with photos from past years signed by all attending wishing happy birthday, a Red Hat flower arrangement at table center, and a rather animated singing of Happy Birthday, along with endless hugs.
The next celebration would be at the quarterly meeting of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Retiree Association meeting in Tucker. Twenty-eight years ago, while still an employee, Wollesen co-founded and still singularly chairs/directs the Association (The BCBS Ambassadors). At the meeting, she was surprised with yet another beautiful cake and a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday” from everyone — hugs were automatic. Former President/CEO of BCBS of Georgia, Mr. Dick Shirk, even made the meeting.
Then there was the traditional all-weekend birthday affairs, including a special surprise visit on Aug. 2 by close friends Paula and Gill Guilliams from Ft. Worth, Texas, bearing multiple bouquets of fresh flowers and gifts, and then dining together on local Southern fried chicken.
The annual Saturday afternoon open house was held at Wolleson’s home with family, friends and relatives. Among the attendees sharing in this event were area residents: Dot Revis, son-in-law Vernon Langford of St. Simon’s Island; granddaughter Mendie Langford Lange and husband Tripp with children 3-year-old Mason and one-year-old William of Woodstock; grandson Scott Langford and wife Kim of Clayton, son, Woody Wollesen of Marietta, Kay Fulmer of Dekalb, Jenny Roberts of Marietta,, and special out of town relatives Betty and Peter Frank McGilberry of Sweetwater, Alabama, and Tommy McGilberry of Childersburg.
Making the event special was a visit by Cobb County Chairman Mike Boyce and his wife, Judy and a cake specially made for Leona by Gabriel’s Desserts ordered by the Texan Guilliams with a gift of 99 crisp one-dollar bills.
The party moved to the 20th annual lawn picnic at the “Happy Birthday Smyrna” event on the Smyrna Village Green, where Wolleson was recognized by the band, Banks & Shane, with a dedicated musical selection.
On Aug. 5, Wolleson’s actual birthday, a birthday dinner was held at Scallini’s in Marietta where she was joined by Dot Revis of Marietta and Ann Healey, who also has the same birthday. All three ladies are active members LLL — Live Long and Like It, a non-denominational seniors group meeting monthly at First Baptist Church in Smyrna.
