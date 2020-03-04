Since 1929, the Circle for Children has hosted an annual gala to benefit area children’s charities, impacting thousands in need. The “Setting the Stage for Success Gala” on Saturday, March 14 at the Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Studio Theater at 6:30 p.m. will benefit Devereux Georgia and Children Helping Children. Expect red carpet glamour, mesmerizing performances, premiere auction items and exquisite food at this black tie optional event.
The Circle for Children is the oldest women’s charitable organization that benefits Georgia’s children, boasting over 150 women from around the state who generously donate their time and energy to facilitate the Circle’s mission – “To give aid and encouragement in promoting the education and welfare of children in the state of Georgia.” The 92-year-old nonprofit organization which holds a rich tradition of giving aid and encouragement to disadvantaged children, is a 100%-led volunteer organization that has not just supported but changed the future for youth-serving organizations since its inception.
Lynn Thompson of Marietta, a long time member of the Circle for Children, is the chair of the event this year and promises an exciting evening. “This year, the auction items, performances and cuisine are simply amazing,” Thompson said. “But most importantly, all the proceeds will support two children’s charities that are near and dear to each member’s heart.”
On any given day, more than 180 children with severe psychiatric, behavioral and emotional illnesses are cared for and prepared for a future of health and hope through educational, therapeutic and vocational programs at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health Georgia. Today, Devereux, founded in 1912, is a national nonprofit partner for individuals, families, schools and communities, serving many of the most vulnerable members of our society in areas of autism, intellectual and developmental disabilities, specialty mental health, and child welfare.
Kids Helping Kids is an organization that has inspired over 5,000 students from 132 schools to participate in youth-led service projects in their communities with middle and high school students jumping wholeheartedly into service projects that, to date, have impacted 65,000 underserved kids in their community.
The ticket price is $175 per person and multi-level sponsorships are still available. Visit Circle4Children.org/events for information or contact Lynn Thompson, The Circle for Children’s Vice President of Fundraising and Event Chair, at bltonpv@gmail.com.
