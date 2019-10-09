The Marietta-Cobb Museum of Art is looking for volunteers to help with face painting on Sunday, Oct. 13 at Chalktoberfest. You do not need to be a skilled face painter to help. Individuals ages 16 and up are perfect for this role. You will be painting small, simple, and colorful motifs such as rainbows, pumpkins, and butterflies on children’s faces. (You will not be painting a whole face).
The festival has a great atmosphere and you will receive a volunteer t-shirt as well as seeing the wonderful chalk art on the streets of Marietta. Face painting helps raise funds for the MCMA, enabling the museum to bring more art to the local community.
Shift times for Face Painting Volunteers on Sunday, Oct 13 are: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.; and 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Interested volunteers should email Jennifer Fox at jfoxmcma@bellsouth.net with your full name and desired shift time.
Calling all bookworms! This Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Cobb County Public Library System will host its Fall 2019 Book Sale at the Cobb County Civic Center (548 South Marietta Pkwy, Marietta 30060).
The sale will include donated novels, nonfiction books, children’s books, DVDs, home and garden books, travel books and much more. Prices range from 10¢ to $4. All profits from the sale will go directly to buying more items for the library system.
To learn more, visit cobbcat.org/booksale.
The Cobb County Rodeo is at Jim R. Miller Park this weekend, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12 at 8 p.m. for two hours each night. Admission at the gate is $15 for adults and $12 for children (ages three and under are admitted free). A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Cobb County Sheriff Mounted Patrol Unit. Jim R. Miller Park is located at 2245 Callaway Road, Marietta, 30008. The event takes place in a covered arena.
On Sunday, Oct. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m., the Chattahoochee Nature Center will celebrate the harvest season during Harvest on the ’Hooch, an important fundraiser for CNC. Harvest on the ’Hooch celebrates the vital connections between the garden and plate. Guests will enjoy food tastings from top local Chefs, live bluegrass music and samples from local craft breweries.
Tickets for adults are $50 pre-event or $65 the day of the event. Children’s tickets are $15, while ages 10 and younger are free. Chattahoochee Nature Center is located at 9135 Willeo Road, Roswell 30075.
For more information, visit chattnaturecenter.org/special-events/harvest-on-the-hooch.
