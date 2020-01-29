On Jan. 21, Cobb County State Court Judge Marsha Lake administered the oath of office to four new board leaders and swore in nine new members onto the nonprofit’s 2020 board of directors at the Center for Family Resources’ annual dinner.
Officeholder appointments for 2020 are Darion Dunn (Atlantica Properties), chair; Shelia Manely (The Manely Firm, P.C.), chair-elect; Sabre Linahan (Smith & Howard), treasurer; and Don Keller (Blue Sky Exhibits, LLC), immediate past chair. New members inducted onto the 2020 board were John Brennan, M.D. (WellStar Health System); Craig Cupid (Baker & Hostetler LLP); Steven Ellis (Cobb County Solicitor General’s Office); John Fuchko III (University System of Georgia); Troy Harmon (Henssler Financial); Monique Jenkins (Junior League of Cobb-Marietta); Luke Mashburn (Atlanta United FC); Debbie Pike (Meritage Restaurant Group); and Tania Robinson (Prudential Advisors).
Judge Lake thanked returning and new board members for their gifts of service to the community through their involvement on the Center for Family Resources’ board.
Don Keller, immediate past chair, remarked on the successes of the past year, including hiring a new CEO, Melanie Kagan, and the board’s decision to sell the Mansour Conference Center to better align the organization’s operational focus with its mission.
Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2020, the Center for Family Resources is focused this year on strategically updating how it achieves its mission to combat homelessness through self-sufficiency. Chair Darion Dunn urged a deeper understanding of the community’s unique needs by examining the root causes of homelessness in Cobb County.
To that end, Dunn challenged the board to: Develop and deepen community connections to ensure that aid, tools and support are delivered to citizens as if they were lifelong friends; consider transformational rather than transactional approaches; and lead efforts to bring community leaders to the table to address issues relating to housing insecurity and poverty.
Quoting author and activist Bryan Stevenson, Dunn reminded the group that “The opposite of poverty is not wealth. The opposite of poverty is justice.”
Receiving awards at the dinner for their service to the board and the Center for Family Resources were 2018 Board Chair Christal McNair, who received the Board Chairman’s Award, and Mary Smith Judd, who received the Board Rookie of the Year Award.
