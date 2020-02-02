At 100 years old, Arline Baldwin Fifield is still going strong. The spunky centenarian celebrated her birthday on Jan 26 at Eastminster Presbyterian Church.
Born in 1920 in Jamestown, ND to Silus Raymond Baldwin and Flora Kathryne Bruce, Fifield was the next to the oldest of eight children. She has one remaining sibling, a sister who lives in California.
Fifield moved Minneapolis, Minn. after high school where she joined the US Army in 1942 after the attack of Pearl Harbor. She trained as a nurse at the El Paso Orthopaedic Hospital.
“My brothers were drafted. My dad went in because he just missed WWI by one day. They were all going in. I had three sisters going in so I thought it was time for me to do it too. I joined the Army,” Fifield said.
During the Sunday service on Jan. 26, Fifield was honored by the Quilts of Valor Foundation with a quilt lovingly made for her by the Craft Circle at Eastminster in recognition of her service in WWII in the US Women’s Army Corps (1942-1946).
Following her medical training in El Paso, TX, Fifield was sent to the cape in Massachusetts where she met her husband, Donald Lincoln Fifield, now deceased. “He was a patient of mine. He was hit in the foot at the Battle of the Bulge,” Fifield said.
It was love at first sight. “I went on duty on a Monday. He flew in on Sunday just after Easter. I met him and I thought, ‘This is the guy I am going to marry.’ That was it,” Fifield said. The couple has two adult children, three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family moved to Cobb County for Donald’s work with the Boys Scouts of America and has lived in her present home since 1978. “I love the neighborhood. I love the county. I love my church,” Fifield said.
Fifield enjoyed doing calligraphy, painting, and playing bridge and golf. She is also an avid Atlanta Braves fan.
“I am first class Braves fan. I remember going to the Braves farm team when I was a kid. My dad would stand around and watch all the time. The baseball players were kids like we were. They would say, ‘Let’s go out. We’ll take you out for dinner. You’ve been showing us a good time at the fairs and the cooking and all that.’ My father would stand outside the restaurant, waiting until they got us home,” Fifield said.
When asked what the secret was to her long life, Fifield responded: “I have no idea, unless that I just enjoy life. I have no idea.”
A staunch Republican, Fifield gave important advice to young people.
“Get involved, as involved as you can be,” she said. “I think that’s terribly important today. What can we do with our problems if we don’t get involved? If you don’t get involved, then we can’t do anything about them. If you don’t get involved with politics, you can’t do anything about it. So, get involved. Get involved with your schools — whatever.”
