After 32 years in banking, east Cobb resident Mary Karras retired from Synovus Bank on July 31. Karras was celebrated at a reception on July 30 from at the Overton Branch, near Cumberland Mall. Karras has been extremely active in the community over the years, chairing the Cobb Chamber of Commerce membership campaign several times, numerous political campaigns, serving on capital campaigns for several nonprofit organizations and several boards and much, much more.
You can bank on the fact that Karras is not slowing down. She has joined the Cobb Chamber as manager of investor relations where she looks forward to the next chapter of her life. Congratulations, Mary!
Among the well-wishers at the reception: Jeri Barr, Nancy Bodiford, Doug Chaffins, Chuck Clay, Joe Daniell, Trish Elliott, Rob Garcia, Martina Goscha, Doug Haynie, George Karras, Janice Phillips, Holly Reynolds and Kessel Stelling, as well as many others.
♦ ♦ ♦
Join SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center for an evening of fun and entertainment while helping to create a community free of child abuse. SafePath is hosting its 2nd annual Karoke Contest fundraising event on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Governors Gun Club (1005 Cobb Pl Blvd NW, Kennesaw 30144). There are still opportunities to sponsor this event. An exciting Reverse Raffle will also take place the night of the event. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information, visit safepath.org.
♦ ♦ ♦
Gardeners’ Night Out, presented by the Master Gardener Volunteers of Cobb County, will take place Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 7 — 8 pm. at the East Cobb Regional Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta 30068. The presentation will be “Building Your Soil Makes for a Healthy Garden.” Gardening success starts with healthy soil. Cobb County Master Gardener and 2019 International Master Gardener Award Winner for Research, Cris Force, will discuss soil science and ways to improve your soil for healthier and happier plants. This event is free to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.