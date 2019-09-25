Thirty-six classmates of the Marietta High Class of 1959 recently met for their 60-year reunion. A total of 53 (spouses included) met at Provino’s Italian restaurant on Barrett Parkway. Alums from Georgia, Florida and Virginia made it for the celebration. Everyone enjoyed the fellowship and had a wonderful lunch. A group of those who attended Marietta First Baptist Church years ago met the Friday night before at the home of Bobby Mintz and attended church together on Sunday. Everyone left the reunion ready to pick a date for the next one.
Attendees included: Fannette Crowder Adams, Bob Binkley, Ralph Brickey, Katie Tumpane Brinkman, Pam Sorrell Brown, Carole Baldwin Burnette, Rosemary Shipp Carter, Mike Clark, Sylvia Norton Davenport, Gene Davenport, Maureen Pritchard Greenlee, Felton Hagood, Jimmy Hudgins, Jackie Davis Huff, Mary Dupre Housley, Carol Young Hynek, Sarah Holliday Jones, Louise Martin, Elizabeth Hawthorne McLeroy, Bobby Mintz, Faye Murner Rooks, Patty Johnston Payne, Nancy Daubenberg Perkins, Georgia Simonds Poss, Tish Bates Redwine, Pat Campbell Rich, Kay Sams Roberts, Gail Russell Shaw, Karla Fermanich Taylor, Marilyn Yancey Tuley, Gretchen Griggs Vaughan, Becky Barron Waldrop, Andy Waldrop, Linda White Watson, Priscilla Hullender Watts and Bobby Wittmeyer.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Sept. 10, ladies of The Bridal Wreath Garden Club enjoyed their first yearly meeting at the beautiful Marietta home of Lee Alison Rable, who will serve as the club’s president this year. Rable brings an enthusiasm for gardening to the club as well as an appreciation for having a good time. Kelly Bachman and Laurie Clark also hosted the meeting.
The evening started out with cocktails followed by a lovely buffet with an abundance of small bites like beef tenderloin on French bread slices, petite red potatoes topped with caviar and cucumber rounds piped with herbed cream cheese. Lee Alison called the meeting to order after everyone was served and discussed her vision for the year. Lively discussions ensued with all enjoying the camaraderie.
Among those on the guest list: Krista Baughan, Shannon Bohannon, Ellen Carmack, Betsy Kelly, Kathryn Mayfield, Melissa Poston, Ami Stephens, Suz Waddington, Cameron Watson, Emily Wottrich and many more.
