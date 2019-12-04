Laughter and fellowship filled the veranda at Chene Rouge in Hiram recently as the South Cobb High School Class of 1969 celebrated their 50th class reunion. After a cocktail hour, everyone gravitated to the ballroom where guests viewed memorabilia, classmate memorials and a display of classmates who married other classmates (and there were quite a few).
After announcements, including veteran recognitions, the group returned to the veranda for a class picture followed by a buffet dinner in the ballroom. Following dessert, everyone continued to mingle and reminisce. Guests enjoyed dancing to 60s music and having their complimentary pictures taken.
Although the topics of conversation may have changed over the years from career and children to retirement, travel, aches and pains, the evening was enchanting. One hundred fifteen attended, all who proclaimed this reunion was the best ever. The 50th class reunion committee made up of 17 classmates, led by Paul Wilkerson, started planning the event in January 2019.
♦ ♦ ♦
On Saturday, Dec. 14 from 3 to 4 p.m., celebrate the holidays with the 100-piece Cobb New Horizons Symphonic Band, who will give a holiday performance at Kennesaw University’s Morgan Concert Hall In the Bailey Performance Center (488 Pillaman Way, Kennesaw 30144).
The band is comprised of seniors dedicated to bringing old fashioned Christmas joy through music with songs like “We Three Kings,” “Sleigh Ride” and more. Cobb New Horizons Symphonic Band is directed by Dr. Charles Jackson.
The concert is free, although donations are appreciated. Learn more by visiting cobbnewhorizonsband.com.
♦ ♦ ♦
The 10th anniversary concert for the Marietta Pops Orchestra is Dec. 6 at First Baptist Church Marietta and Dec. 13 at Cobb Civic Center’s Jennie T Anderson Theatre (where you can get your picture with Santa Claus, so bring the kids and your camera). Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults (admission for kids, birth to Pre-K, is free). This family-friendly concert is less than two hours long and includes a brief intermission.
For more information or tickets, visit mariettapopsorchestra.org or email the conductor, Dr. Paul Hill, directly at MariettaPopsOrchestra@gmail.com.
