Valentine’s Day isn’t just a celebration of love between couples. It’s also a day to celebrate the love for others, the love of community. Each year, Loving Arms Cancer Outreach hosts a special Tuesday Support Group meeting for Valentine’s Day. This year, the room was once again filled with hearts, flowers and a lot of love.
The volunteers decorated the room in all things valentine and brought special gifts to give out raffle-style, including beautiful plants, jewelry and pampering kits. The lunch was catered by Chef Jeff Haeger of Crooked Tree Cafe in Marietta. The spread included two delicious smoked breakfast hashes, biscuits and their homemade apple jam. Volunteers completed the lunch with ambrosia salad and a Loving Arms Valentine’s Day cake.
Massage and meditation started the support group off, as it does at every Tuesday meeting. Soothing music and a special meditational reading was given while volunteers circled the otherwise quiet room giving shoulder massages to each survivor. After mediation was over, the lights went back on and Shay Traylor, President, lead the group in prayer before lunch was served.
The support group enjoyed the added festivity of Valentine’s Day but also delved into what support group is all about — the diagnosis of cancer and how to get through it. One survivor going through treatment asked if any others were experiencing neuropathy. Hands went up and then ovarian cancer survivor and volunteer Sharon Wottrich gave her tip: sleep with your feet hanging a little off the bed. Tips like these are shared each week in hopes of making the journey a little easier for each other.
Helen Scholes, cancer survivor, stated: “Today was such a wonderful, uplifting experience for me. I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. It was a horrible experience to face alone. I wish I had a group like this one. This is the first support group I have ever attended and I really appreciate being invited to attend this warm, loving group of people.”
Chairman of the Board Richard Wottrich handed long stem red roses to every attendee, sharing: “Each cancer survivor at today’s Loving Arms Cancer Outreach Support Group luncheon receives a rose in commemoration of the love we share within the Loving Arms Family. It’s so rewarding to be here today with you all.”
Rounding out the day with roses in hand, the Support Group posed for the traditional family picture.
The Support Group meets every Tuesday and is open and free to all cancer patients and survivors in the community. For more information about Loving Arms Cancer Outreach or to donate call 770-590-5153, visit the website www.lovingarms.cupport or email info@lovingarms.support. Follow and share on Facebook.
