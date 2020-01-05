Camp Kudzu, a Georgia nonprofit with a mission to educate, empower and inspire children and youth living with Type 1 diabetes (T1D), marked its 20th anniversary in December with a festive gathering, presented by Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. The gathering was a celebration of the nonprofit exceeding fundraising goals and the accomplishment of being a home to more than 4,000 campers since its inception in 1999.
With 400 guests in attendance — including founding board members, past and current campers, counselors, and volunteer medical staff — the organization set a goal to raise $300,000 for year-round programming and outreach across the state. The passionate attendees who have directly benefited from Camp Kudzu set a very high bar for next year, donating nearly $400,000. Last year, 123 Cobb children and teens benefited from educational camping programs at Camp Kudzu.
Kat Shreve, a Mableton educator with a long, rich history in the camping community, celebrated her 10th year as Camp Kudzu’s associate executive director at the organization’s 20th year milestone. Shreve has been a tremendous influence in growth of Camp Kudzu, according to Executive Director Robert Shaw. “Kat is the heart and soul at camp. She has been instrumental in creating the balance of evidence-based diabetes education programming, age-appropriate activities and, most importantly, assuring that, at the center of all we do, the emphasis is on fun,” stated Shaw. “Her energy and enthusiasm are the backbone to why we are not just a nonprofit, but we are a community. We are appreciative her leadership will guide us into the next decade.”
The American Camping Association awarded Shreve the National Service Award in 2015 and the Southeast Service Award in 2007, celebrating her work in volunteering for both multiple ACA regions and at the national level. She is a current member of the ACA National Awards Committee, serving on the Editorial Advisory Committee as both a frequent contributor and member of Camping Magazine. Most recently, she was inducted into the Pioneers in Camping, an honor society of camp professionals who have worked in the field for 30 years.
An estimated 6,000-plus children and teens in Georgia are living with T1D. Since 1999, Camp Kudzu has transformed the lives of more than 4,000 children and teens living with the disease, a life-long, insulin-dependent autoimmune form of diabetes. Camp Kudzu teaches campers how to manage the T1D in an inclusive, fun-filled environment and creates life-long friendships for both campers and volunteers.
Camp Kudzu promises that until there’s a cure for T1D, there’s camp. Today, Camp Kudzu hosts year-round programs through multiple summer sessions, family camps and Sprouts Day Camp. Camp Kudzu is accredited by the American Camp Association and enjoys a strong reputation as one of the top T1D camps in the country.
A goal they set for 2019 to reach more campers in rural communities around the state was met, introducing over 229 new campers to programs. In all, they served 935 children and teens this past year from 80 Georgia counties and awarded $213,000 in scholarships to those in need.
To learn more about Camp Kudzu and get involved, visit campkudzu.org or call 404-420-5911 or toll-free (833) 99-KUDZU.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.