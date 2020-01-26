The Marietta Cobb Museum of Art is calling all artists to submit for Metro Montage XX. The submission deadline is April 17. Metro Montage is the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art’s 20th annual juried exhibition, featuring all types of genre, medium, style, subject matter, concept and technique in art. Metro Montage XX will feature works of fine art by contemporary artists that showcase the diversity and skill within our nation’s culture. An anonymous panel will select works of art from over 500 submissions. Because this is the 20th Anniversary of Metro Montage, MCMA will celebrate by utilizing all galleries in the museum for the exhibition, allowing for more pieces of art than in years past!
Selected artwork will be exhibited at MCMA July 11 through Sept. 6.
MCMA Curator Madeline Beck, will lead an anonymous committee of jurors to judge this year’s Metro Montage. Beck has been working with the MCMA staff since 2015 and was curatorial assistant for the Zuckerman Museum of Art. She graduated summa cum laude from Kennesaw State University with a bachelor of arts in art history. Beck has judged numerous exhibitions in Atlanta, presented undergraduate research at conferences across the region and has been published in three academic journals.
To submit online and learn more, visit eventeny.com/users/application/open/?id=178%20.
♦ ♦ ♦
From painting services to money markets, insurance to local eateries, the KSU Continuing Education Center will be full of Cobb County businesses at the Kennesaw Business Association Business Expo on Tuesday, February 25. The event will be held from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
“The business expo is a great way to support local businesses that give back to the very community we live in,” commented Shelley Elder, President of the Kennesaw Business Association. “Through support of the local businesses, KBA has been delighted to give thousands of dollars back to local schools and this is just one of the opportunities they have to share their business with the community and build on our 2020 theme of Clear Vision through the Kennesaw Business Association.”
The Business Expo is a free event and provides patrons a unique opportunity to see some of the local business leaders in a comfortable setting. It is also a way busy professionals can achieve greater productivity and efficiency while growing their potential customer base.
Visitors will find lots of free giveaways and coupons as Cobb businesses show off products, deals, services and upcoming releases of future products and promotions. The Expo kicks off at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the KSU Continuing Education Center, Room 400, 3333 Busbee Dr. NW, Kennesaw 30144.
Light hors d’oeuvres and admission to the expo are free. For information on the event or to become an exhibitor, contact JRM Management Services at 770-423-1330 or visit the KBA websit, at kennesawbusiness.org. You can also email Jonathan Jenkins at jonathanjenkins@jrmmanagement.com.
