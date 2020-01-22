Happy Birthday to BeBe Meaders, who turned 98 years young on Jan. 19. The family celebrated at an afternoon drop-in party on Jan. 18 at Atherton Place. Cousins and relatives from north and south joined Bebe at the celebration. (BeBe is a 3rd cousin of Perk Lawrence, who I featured in the MDJ on Jan. 12).
BeBe, a Marietta native, grew up on Chicopee Drive and graduated from Marietta High School in 1939. She is the wife of Dr. Henry DeWitt Meaders (“Speedy”), deceased. They married in 1949 and lived at the same address on Seminole Drive for 67 years, only two blocks away from her family home. She is now enjoying life at Atherton Place.
The Meaders have two daughters: Connie Meaders Kone — Marietta and Susan Meaders Young — Savannah. BeBe is a now enjoying life at Atherton Place.
♦ ♦ ♦
The Marietta Charter Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association celebrated their 56th anniversary on Jan. 17 at a luncheon at the Atlanta Hilton/Marietta Conference Center. The Marietta Chapter was chartered in January 1964 and was the first chapter formed in Cobb County. Louise Crapps, retired banker, is the chapter’s only charter member.
The A.B.W.A. Chapter has contributed much to the community over 56 years by supporting local charities and offering scholarships to local worthy candidates. A fundraiser for scholarships is held each year, and the chapter currently supports two students.
♦ ♦ ♦
The annual Daddy/Daughter Dance taking place on Sunday, Feb 9 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. is open to fathers and their daughters ages 5-12 years old, and features a fun afternoon with great music, dancing, and refreshments. Dress is semi-formal to formal. This is a great opportunity to make another magical childhood memory. Bring your dancing shoes and camera.
The dance is at Custer Park Sports & Fitness Center (545 Kenneth E Marcus Way, Marietta 30060).
Register early because space is limited and reservations are required. Registration and more information is available online at mariettaga.gov.
