This week, Marietta attorney and critically acclaimed author Lance LoRusso is attending the 2019 Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) Biennial National Conference and Expo at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. In addition to being in attendance, he will also be selling his highly praised books, the nonfiction books, “When Cops Kill” and “Blue News”; the Christian/law enforcement novel, “Peacemaking”; and “Parallax: True Crime Tales,” his first foray into the world of fictional police procedures, which is available on Kindle. LoRusso will also be previewing information about his upcoming police/detective novel, “Hunting of Men,” the first in the Blue Mystery series by LoRusso. “Hunting of Men” is scheduled for release in October. In this upcoming novel, he draws upon his intricate knowledge of police operations and investigations as well as crafts a suspenseful story that will keep the reader intrigued to the end. He serves as General Counsel to the Georgia Fraternal Order of Police as well as Lodge Attorney for Cobb County’s Lodge 13 of the Fraternal Order of Police.
Information on Lance LoRusso and his books can be found at lancelorussobooks.com.
Save the date for The Evening for Hope Gala. The black tie optional affair is held each fall in the greater Atlanta area and is the premier fundraiser for Society of St. Vincent de Paul Georgia.
The date for the 12th annual Evening for Hope Gala is Oct. 26 at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel (2450 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta 30339). Mass will be celebrated at 6 p.m. by Bishop Joel Konzen S.M., followed by a cocktail reception, dinner and dancing.
The mission of SVdP Georgia is: “respecting the dignity of each person, St. Vincent de Paul Georgia brings hope and help to those in need so they may achieve stability and move toward self-sufficiency.”
Interested in becoming a sponsor? Contact Nichole Harris at Nharris@svdpgeorgia.org for sponsorship opportunities or more information.
Marietta Theatre Company opens its third season with a Georgia Premiere that is sure to alter your outlook on the fairy tale princesses we have come to know and love. Dennis Giacino (book, music, and lyrics) has taken a hilarious concept and spun it into “Disenchanted!,” a musical that explores how the original fairy tale princesses feel about their modern Disney counterparts. Join Cinderella, Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and seven other favorites at the Lyric Studio on the Square from Aug. 16-31 for a show even a wicked stepmother could love.
For ticket options, visit mariettatheatre.tix.com. For more information on Marietta Theatre Company and upcoming events, visit mariettatheatre.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #mariettatheatre.
