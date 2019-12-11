Members of the Kiwanis Club of Marietta Golden K recently treated a number of international college and university students to an American Thanksgiving feast for 2019. They represented colleges and universities in the greater metropolitan Atlanta region, including Kennesaw State University, Emory University, Georgia State University and the Georgia Institute of Technology.
The program is made possible through Atlanta Ministry with International Students, whose 42-year mission has been to reach out and connect international students with American host families through friendship and hospitality.
Everyone had a wonderful time and will have many great memories and stories about their American Thanksgiving celebration to share with their parents and friends back home.
Kiwanis, AMIS and participating international students all believe the world is a better place when we take time to learn about one another and make new friends. They believe this goes a long way in creating peace on Earth especially during our holiday season in America.
♦ ♦ ♦
Christmas at Piedmont Church Arts & Craft Show will be buzzing with activity on Friday, Dec. 13 from 5 to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will feature unique arts and crafts exhibitors from all over the Southeast who have crafted, arranged, painted or built all the products themselves, including jewelry, pottery, paintings, ornaments, apparel, unique one of a kind gift items and much, much, more. It will be a perfect time to enjoy good family fun and finish up your Christmas shopping.
There will also be delicious festival food to warm your insides, local entertainment, free rides on the 50-foot Snow Tube ride on Friday, and a free petting zoo on Saturday. All weekend, there will be free photos with Santa, free children’s activities, roasting marshmallows and s’mores and much, much more.
The event is free to attend and includes free parking. There will be a free courtesy shuttle from JJ Daniell Middle School and the Old Time Pottery Parking lots. For more information, call 770-423-1330 or visit piedmonthchurch.tv.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.