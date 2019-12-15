SafePath Children’s Advocacy Center kicked off the holiday season with its annual Holiday Open House and Awards Presentation on Friday, Dec. 6.
“It was amazing to welcome more than 100 people from the community to the center in celebration of the holiday season, while also recognizing the men, woman and organizations that have all graciously served SafePath this past year,” said Jinger Robins, CEO of SafePath. “I personally look forward to this event each year so that we can connect with our community and thank them for their love, support and commitment to protecting children.”
SafePath recognized individuals and organizations that have made significant contributions toward preventing and decreasing child abuse in Cobb County. Joining in on the festivities again this year was WSB-TV News Anchor Chris Jose, who also served as guest host at the event.
Recipients of this year’s awards included:
Crystal Gavel Award
Mark and Rhonda Jacobson, Cumberland Diamond Exchange. The Crystal Gavel Award was created to recognize an individual or organization that has made a significant contribution toward decreasing the negative effects of abuse and neglect of children in Cobb County. The recipient must have gone above and beyond the call of duty, and must have a continued commitment to alleviating and preventing the abuse of children. Mark and Rhonda Jacobson, owners of Cumberland Diamond Exchange, are shining examples of what it means to live a life of service. Throughout the years they have provided in-kind donations and financial support for our two major fundraisers each year, Hearing Children’s Voices Gala and The Karaoke Contest. Mark and Rhonda have a philanthropic heart and a true desire to make a positive impact in the community that they live and work in.
Prevention Award
Girl Scout Troop 1980, Greater Atlanta Council. The Prevention Award recognizes an individual or group that has made a significant impact on preventing child abuse and neglect and are determined to have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Girl Scout troop 1980 of the Greater Atlanta Council, led by Shae Evans and Lisa McAbee, has written a book titled “Sparks from Fireflies” about inspiration for the children receiving therapy at SafePath. The troop first learned about SafePath when Penny Warren, wife of Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren, spoke at one of the troop’s weekly meetings. After talking about ways the troop could give back to the community, they decided to write the book. This group is a wonderful example of going above and beyond to give back to your community. Proceeds from the book sales benefit SafePath so that the group can continue to provide books to children who come into the center for treatment.
VIP Award
Cobb Association of Realtors. The VIP Award recognizes an individual or organization that has significantly worked to spread awareness and bring attention to the prevention of child abuse. The Cobb Association of Realtors is a business community group dedicated to their mission. Leadership and members work tirelessly to raise money each year for SafePath and other community organizations in Cobb County.
SafePath Honorable Pal Awards
Atkins (Member of SNC–Lavalin Group): They provide children a chance for better lives and brighter futures.
Governors Gun Club: Owners Bert and Kristina Brown. They support SafePath’s efforts to create a community free of child abuse.
Nora Moulton: Her volunteer efforts provide a voice and support to SafePath’s children.
To learn more about SafePath and its initiatives, visit safepath.org.
