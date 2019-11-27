“Today was my first time attending a Loving Arms Support Group meeting,” said Adrienne, a recent cancer survivor. “Everyone was so kind and welcoming. It is such a blessing to have organizations that care. As a breast cancer survivor, support, love and encouragement mean everything. Today, I received all of that and more. Thank God for Loving Arms and all the members.”
It was a “Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” as Loving Arms Cancer Outreach held its annual Thanksgiving Support Group luncheon on Nov. 19 at the Mansour Center in Marietta. Attendees included patients, survivors, family members and volunteers. The large conference room was transformed into a holiday banquet room with buffet tables filled with turkey, ham and too many side dishes to count, more than enough for the 50 or so attendees. The wording on the balloon that floated above the tables said it all: Thankful & Blessed.
Shay Traylor, founder and president of Loving Arms, welcomed the attendees, led all in prayerful thanks for the blessings bestowed and asked for God’s hand to comfort and heal those in need.
During lunch, in addition to the normal health and family updates, discussions were held regarding guest speakers and topics the group was interested in for future Tuesday Support Group luncheons includin; safely shopping during the holiday season, handling phone scams and possibly scheduling a self-defense class.
Traylor spoke about the “President’s Appeal” that will run Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, 2019 with a goal of raising $30,000. “I am so proud and blessed that this year, Loving Arms Cancer Outreach is celebrating eight years of service to cancer patients and survivors in our community. This year has been exceptionally challenging for Loving Arms as we have experienced a dramatic increase in the demand for our services while experiencing a significant shortfall in funding. Please help us spread the word about Loving Arms and our financial needs.”
Capping off a “Beautiful Day,” as is custom at the Loving Arms get-togethers, the family picture was taken. Say cheese! The Support Group meets every Tuesday and is open and free to all cancer patients and survivors in the community. For more information about Loving Arms Cancer Outreach or to donate to the “Presidents Appeal,” call 770-590-5153 or visit lovingarms.support.
Congratulations to the Marietta Sixth Grade Academy Drama Department, which raised $3,150 in just one night at its annual fundraiser at Two Birds Taphouse off the Marietta Square. They are thankful for the community support and sponsor contributions. MSGA’s production of Annie Jr will be Feb. 7 and 8 at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale in January.
