By an overwhelming margin, Cobb County voters approved a new five-year, billion-dollar sales tax to fund the Cobb and Marietta school districts on Election Day Tuesday.
Just after 11:30 p.m., with 100% of precincts reporting, more than 35,000 people, or 72%, had voted "Yes" for the tax.
One of the tax's biggest boosters, Greg Teague, incoming chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce, said the victory was a testament to both districts' track records of delivering on projects included in past referenda.
“If you look over the history and you look at the projects that SPLOST has delivered over the last 22 years, that's really where the proof is — in people seeing those improvements happen in their district and wanting to continue having great facilities for their students to learn,” said Teague, who is also president of Croy Engineering.
The 1% sales tax, known as Ed-SPLOST VI, will begin at the start of 2024, right after the current education sales tax, Ed-SPLOST V, expires. Ed-SPLOST VI will run five years, through the end of 2028. It is projected to bring in $894 million for Cobb Schools and $70.8 million for Marietta.
The Cobb County School District will use the funds for a new career academy, a new elementary school in south Cobb, major upgrades to east Cobb’s Sprayberry High and more.
CCSD’s project list also includes 36 roof replacements, 49 flooring replacements, 40 window replacements and 31 HVAC improvements/replacements.
Marietta City Schools would receive $71.5 million from Ed-SPLOST VI and use it for new technology for students, renovations to several schools and more.
Complete project lists can be found on the two districts’ websites.
It was another resounding win for the tax, the current iteration of which passed with almost 74% of the vote in 2017. Prior referenda on education sales taxes in Cobb have never earned less than 57% of the vote, according to data from the Secretary of State’s office.
In years past, opposition to the tax was limited to a handful of county libertarians, such as the Cobb Taxpayers Association.
This year, however, Democratic critics of the Republican majority on the Cobb Board of Education suggested postponing the referendum or voting “No” as a show of dissatisfaction with district leadership.
“I think there are some serious questions out there before you give $1 billion to this school board,” state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs, said in a previous interview. “If there was some critical thinking as to when they bring a contract forward, I think people would feel more comfortable, but they’ve brought contracts forward and said, ‘We don’t have to discuss it.’ So I think right now, would you give anybody that much money without any accountability?”
Others have cited decisions board Republicans have made in recent years that limit the ability of board members to speak at meetings or to place items on meeting agendas for their colleagues’ consideration. Democrats on the board have cried foul, arguing they — and, in turn, their constituents — have been “silenced.”
SPLOST supporters, on the other hand, have said partisan fighting on the school board shouldn’t jeopardize a massive and important investment in the county’s two school districts.
Teague made appearances before county civic groups in the run-up to the election to promote the tax.
“If I could bring to you an economic development project that says, over the next five years, we’re going to spend a billion dollars right here in Cobb County, everybody would think that was one of the best economic development plans we could ever see,” Teague told Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club last month. “Well, that’s exactly what you have.”
In a virtual forum hosted by the Mableton Improvement Coalition Oct. 12, Teague said the SPLOST is transparent, bipartisan, eases the tax burden on county homeowners and, if delayed, might fail, starving the Cobb and Marietta school districts of much-needed revenue.
Last year, Cobb voters approved a six-year, general-purpose SPLOST, with revenues going toward county and city governments, that will take effect in January 2022. Next year, voters will likely be asked to approve a “mobility SPLOST” funding investment in the county’s transit and transportation system, though county commissioners have yet to settle on the size and duration of the tax.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.