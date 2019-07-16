The Keep Cobb Beautiful staff will host a Household Hazardous Waste Collection event on July 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at Jim R. Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road NE in Marietta.
Residents can clean out the house in a safe and environmentally-friendly way. Waste items accepted at the event include mercury, aerosols, batteries, adhesives, flammables, photo chemicals, lawn care products, fluorescent light bulbs, hobby and artists’ supplies, paint and paint-related products and swimming pool chemicals.
Items that will not be accepted include ammunition, pharmaceuticals, agricultural waste, radioactive materials, biohazardous waste, biomedical waste, pesticides, insecticides, antifreeze, cleaners and used motor oil.
For more information, call 770-528-1135 or visit to the Keep Cobb Beautiful page on cobbcounty.org.
