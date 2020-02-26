On Friday, March 6, the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Marietta Square will host a unique competition.
The fourth annual Adult Spelling Bee will pit teams of grownups against one another in that perennial source of pre-adolescent anxiety, the spelling bee.
“We've added several twists to our bee making it not your standard spelling bee,” said the woman behind the bee, Jenifer Johnson-Lynch. “Teams wear costumes and work together to spell the words. Each team is given an opportunity to come back into the game once eliminated, and audience members are invited to participate in assisting teams to spell a word when they are stumped."
And contestants are likely to be stumped, said John Loud, chairman of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. Loud will be the crowd emcee, rallying members of the audience to chip in cash to save struggling spellers.
“They start out by giving really easy words, then by the time you get to the third or fourth round, they become impossible,” he said. “Usually the judges can barely even say the words, they're so difficult. So you go from very reasonable to, absolutely impossible.”
Last year's contestants had a go at words including “scherenschnitte” and “feuilleton.”
The participants have a good reason for demonstrating their reliance on spellcheck in front of a live audience. All the money raised by the bee goes toward Communities In Schools of Georgia in Marietta and Cobb County, where Johnson-Lynch works as a resource development assistant.
Executive Director Natalie Rutledge said the money raised will be a big help for local elementary, middle and high school students.
“We bring resources to kids so that they can access them easily within the school, where they are, and help them achieve stability with whatever barrier they've got to their success,” she said. “And we bring in targeted programming for those students to grow, not just academically, but with their skill set through soft skills, their leadership, opportunities, tutoring, mentoring, things like that.”
Rutledge said Communities in Schools of Georgia has been around for nearly 20 years, and in addition to resources for individual students, they provide schools with services such as career fairs, financial literacy program and book distributions.
This year's participants are:
Atlanta Braves, team name "Atlanta Braves," featuring Brian Jordan, Nick Green and Paul Byrd
Kiwanis Club of Marietta, team "Spell Casters," featuring Edith Boy, Debbie Montemayor McCracken and Grace Gaye
Leadership Cobb Alumni, team name "Rock Stars," featuring Allison Giddens, Eddie Wade and Alan Bishop
Leadership Cobb 2020, team name "LC Pop Stars," featuring Andrew Dill, David Quiroga and Stephen Vault
Humorology Atlanta, HA, team name "Clowning Around," featuring Dr. Jelly, Dr. MeMe and Dr. CloFlo
Junior League of Cobb Marietta, team name "Rosie Rivets," featuring Katie Stieber, Monique Jenkins and Tasia Kipreos
Cobb County Library, team name "LIB, Librarians in Black," featuring Wiliams Tanks, Raymond Goslow and Michael Oden
Georgia Power, team name "PowerPlay," featuring Al and Chris Martin and Rita Breen
Legal, team name, "Legally Blonde," featuring Katie Kiihnl Leonard, Linsday Gardner and Shelley A. Elder
Marietta Metro Rotary Club, team name "Big Wheels," featuring Charles Lassiter, Amy Erskine and Tim Bailey.
The Adult Spelling Bee will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 6, at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta. General admission tickets are $15. For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.earlsmithstrand.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.