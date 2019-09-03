Russian Artist Alexey Averin, makes his United States debut with his art exhibit at RobertKent Galleries on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.
“We are excited to have Alexey with us for his debut in the states this Thursday and then for Friday’s September Art Walk,” said Holly and Robert Tuchman with RobertKent Galleries. “His art is expressive, while meaningful, allowing viewers to immerse themselves in the canvas at the moment of its creation.”
Inspired by the works of contemporaries Ahra Ajinjal, Matthew Weisberg and Alexander Zhukhkov, Alexey finds his own style. “The hand leads me itself,” says Alexey about his painting. “As the road chooses who is walking along, the theme of each canvas finds the author in the process of it creation.”
He has exhibited in Prague, Kiev, Moscow, St. Petersburg and Monaco. Along his journey, he met Evelyn Sodovsky, who is a jeweler with RobertKent Galleries. She brought his art to the gallery’s attention for this show. Alexey sees this exhibit in the U.S. as a wonderful feeling of a future journey for him and his art in America.
