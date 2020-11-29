Marietta Police took to social media to remind drivers to be cautious by posting photos of a car that landed on its side after swerving to avoid another.
The incident happened Friday night just outside the the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel on Northchase Parkway, near Delk Road and Interstate 75. The car was on a side exit from the hotel and was attempting to turn left onto Northchase. The driver did not see another car approaching, authorities said.
The driver swerved and avoided hitting the oncoming car. However, that maneuver caused the car to drive onto a large rock, police told the MDJ, which caused the car to flip.
Nobody was hurt, according to a post on Marietta Police’s Facebook page.
“Their rushed decision ended up doing significant damage to their own vehicle, tipping it onto its side,”the post states. “They are called “ACCIDENTS” for a reason...and this driver DID swerve and miss the other vehicle. That said, let’s all please take note of what can happen when we are not completely focused on the road when behind the wheel... “
The post concludes by urging drivers to slow down and give themselves more time to reach their destinations.
