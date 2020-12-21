County voters are again turning out in droves, this time for the Jan. 5 runoff, which will determine partisan control of the U.S. Senate and one of five seats on Georgia's Public Service Commission.
Almost 110,000 people have cast a ballot in Cobb County since early voting began Dec. 14. That number is down from the 126,000 who voted in the first week of early voting ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, but is still considered a large number for a runoff election.
Before this year's general election, the record for the number of ballots cast in the first week of early voting was 32,000, set during the run-up to the 2016 general election.
Of the 109,451 votes cast last week, 42,720 were tallied at the one of the Cobb polling sites while 66,731 were received as absentee ballots. More than 142,000 absentee ballots were requested, according to election officials.
Statewide, more than 1.4 million Georgians have voted.
This year, 537,611 had registered in Cobb in time to vote in the November election. Cobb elections director Janine Eveler did not immediately respond to an email asking how many have registered to vote for the Jan. 5 runoff. The registration deadline was Dec. 7.
Lines to cast an in-person ballot were brisk in the first week, with the exception of those at the early voting center on Whitlock Ave. in Marietta. With few exceptions, wait times have been under an hour at all but the Whitlock early voting center, according to a county webpage showing estimated wait times at Cobb's five early voting locations.
The first week was not without controversy, however.
Citing a lack of experienced, managerial staff willing to put in the long hours that elections require, Eveler announced she would open only five early voting centers ahead of the runoff, down from the 11 that were available ahead of the general election. Liberal groups slammed the decision, saying it would disenfranchise voters, especially those in the county's majority-minority areas.
In response, Eveler announced she would move a center from the heart of west Cobb to Powder Springs and open two additional centers in the third week of early voting.
West Cobb lawmakers and politicians called in to a Dec. 14 meeting of the Board of Elections to voice their frustrations.
State Rep. Ginny Ehrhart, R-west Cobb, said the decision disenfranchised her constituents, and is drafting legislation that would prohibit the changing of early voting centers so close to the beginning of the early voting period.
The runoff will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are running against Democrat challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. The third race on the ballot is between Public Service Commissioner Lauren McDonald, a Republican, against Democrat Daniel Blackman. The Public Service Commission regulates utilities in Georgia.
