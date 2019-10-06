Cobb’s oldest civic club is celebrating its 100th year of pitching in.
Oct. 1 was the centennial anniversary of the Rotary Club of Marietta’s founding, and the Rotarians are marking the occasion with a year-long celebration.
On Saturday, they’ll be putting on their finest for a Diamond Jubilee Gala at the Marietta Country Club. The evening will include dinner with complimentary wines, entertainment with styles spanning the decades, dessert and champagne as well as special anniversary surprises.
“This is a very special, once-in-a-lifetime occasion for our club and members,” said Rotary President Chris Bethel. “To commemorate this anniversary and our century of service, we will be making a special gift to the community as well as having several additional projects and events throughout the year.”
The club’s founding in 1919 was attended by prominent Rotarians from across the south and celebrated by Mariettans.
According to an editorial in the Oct. 23, 1919, MDJ, “Marietta is now the smallest city in the United States having a Rotary Club... Marietta is going to hope for great things from the new organization. For a long while the city has been in need of an organization which would promote the best interests of the city.”
In the last 100 years, the group has contributed greatly toward the city and beyond. You can find members engaged in projects including reading to children, preparing meals for groups like MUST Ministries and the Extension as well as raising funds to fight diseases such as polio.
The group is part of Rotary International, the largest charitable organization in the world with over 35,000 clubs and over 1.2 million members.
