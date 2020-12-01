Police are investigating a head-on crash that killed a man from Roswell.
According to Cobb County Police Department, a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by Danielle Erickson, 24, of Acworth, was traveling west on Shallowford Road approaching Lassiter Road at 11:49 a.m. Nov. 25 when it crossed into the eastbound lanes, and hit the driver's side of a beige 2008 Kia Optima going east, driven by Andrew M. Halloran, 47, of Roswell. Halloran died on the scene.
The Cruze also hit a black 2017 GMC Yukon traveling east, police said. Neither Erickson or the driver of the Yukon needed medical attention.
Police are still investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 770-499-3987.
