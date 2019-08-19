A Roswell man accused of possessing methamphetamine with a street value of up to $67,250 is in the Cobb County jail without bond on two felony drugs charges and a misdemeanor count of obstructing police.
Anton Royce Brice, 45, was arrested by Cobb County police at a Burnt Hickory Road address in Marietta last Thursday morning after officers say they found him with drugs while a SWAT team executed a search warrant at the home around 4:30 a.m.
Brice’s Aug. 15 arrest warrant states he jumped out of a bathroom window when SWAT entered the house and then fled on foot, later resisting arrest while officers tried to place him in handcuffs.
Police say they found 134.5 grams of methamphetamine, which has a per-gram street price of between $3 and $500 depending on quality, inside a backpack in the bathroom Brice had jumped out of.
Police also say they found eight 30 milligram Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills inside the backpack.
The Schedule II prescription drug can sell on the street for between $20 and $45 per pill.
Brice faces two felony charges of drug trafficking and possessing a Schedule II drug as well as a misdemeanor count of obstructing police, jail records show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.