Cobb authorities have charged a Roswell man in relation to a fatal crash in east Cobb on Feb. 23, accusing the suspect of driving recklessly and at high speeds while drunk, causing the death of a 91-year-old Marietta man.
John James Hamm, 42, was arrested by Cobb police the night of the crash and charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of alcohol, records show, after his vehicle collided with another outside Mountain View Elementary School at the intersection of Sandy Plains and Davis roads just after 5:30 p.m.
Marietta resident Giovanni “John” Spadafora, 91, was driving the car hit by Hamm, and later died from his injuries, police said.
“The accused was described as speeding and weaving in and out of traffic,” Hamm’s Feb. 23 arrest warrant states. “As the accused approached the intersection with Davis Road, a vehicle turned left in front of him. The accused was unable to stop his vehicle in time, resulting in a collision. The accused emitted a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage, admitted to drinking three beers and provided a voluntary breath sample that tested positive for alcohol.”
On May 18, Hamm was further charged by Cobb County police with a felony count of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, as well as two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and driving recklessly, per his new arrest warrant.
Police said Hamm, who is denied bond on the latest charges, was driving at speeds of 70 miles per hour or more, and that witnesses stated he was tailgating and never applied the brakes prior to hitting Spadafora’s car.
Hamm has not been booked into the Cobb jail since his Feb. 23 arrest, records show.
In February Hamm was subject to a $1,500 bond order on his single DUI charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.