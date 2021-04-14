Roswell’s Mac McGee Irish Pub announced the opening of its second location at The Battery Atlanta, with plans to open this summer.
Mac McGee’s offers traditional, “from-scratch” pub fare such as fish and chips, shepherd’s pie and bangers and mash, along with American favorites such as burgers and fried chicken. There’s also dozens of beer and whiskey options.
Sean Callan, Mac McGee’s general manager, said the Battery location will feature the same food and drink menu for lunch, dinner and late-night.
“Our entire staff is like family, we’ve all worked here many, many years together” Callan said. "We’re all super excited."
The roughly 3,700-square-foot Battery location will be located on Battery Avenue between One Medical and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream.
The space will be semi-outdoor with garage-style doors that open up to the street. Plans also include live music on the weekends.
“Braves fans, Atlanta locals and traveling guests will take to the restaurant’s charming and community-centric qualities and soon be able to share a pint together over authentic Irish cuisine,” said Jeremy Strife, executive vice president of development for the Braves Development Company, in an announcement.
Mac McGee’s Roswell first location is on Canton Street in the heart of Roswell. The bright-red pub opened in 2013.
The development centered around Truist Park has continued to add eateries and bars this year, including Fat Tuesday, 26 Thai Kitchen & Bar and ASW Distillery. Another restaurant, EATaliano Kitchen, is set to open at the Battery in late spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.