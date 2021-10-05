Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) celebrates withe NLCS MVP trophy after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves chairman Terry McGuirk celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) and manager Brian Snitker (43) celebrate after beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker (43) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson (22) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrates with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Braves celebrates beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series] at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Seriesat Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Braves celebrates beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series] at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates as the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves left fielder Eddie Rosario (8) celebrates with NLCS MVP trophy after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrates with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrates with relief pitcher A.J. Minter (33)after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrates with starting pitcher Ian Anderson (36) after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers look on during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves center fielder Guillermo Heredia (38) celebrates after the Atlanta Braves beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Braves celebrates beating the the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS to advance to the World Series at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) slides into second base against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner (6) for a double during the eighth inning against in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) pitches during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) pitches during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Will Smith (51) pitches during the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) slides into second base for a double during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) pitches during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) reacts after hitting a double during the eighth inning in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) hits a double during the eighth inningm against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) slides into second base for a double against Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Trea Turner (6) during the eighth inning in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Jorge Soler (12) hits a double during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) pitches during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker looks on during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson (7) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Corey Knebel (46) pitches during the seventh inning against the Atlanta Braves in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 23, 2021; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Tyler Matzek (68) reacts after striking out three batters with the bases loaded during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game six of the 2021 NLCS at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
