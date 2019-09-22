Fast becoming a popular tradition for the Cobb Landmarks and Historical Society, the Root House Beer Festival will take place on Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the William Root House Museum & Garden (80 N Marietta Parkway NW — Marietta 30060). Crafted by Marietta’s own Red Hare Brewing Co., the limited release of beers will only be available during this special beer tasting and fundraiser for Cobb Landmarks.
“Each year, Cobb Landmarks teams up with Marietta’s Red Hare Brewing Company to create a collection of beers crafted with hops, fruit and herbs grown in the historical gardens at the William Root House Museum,” said Trevor Beemon, executive director of Cobb Landmarks.
Attendees will receive six, 6 oz. drink tickets. Complimentary food samples will be available while supplies last and attendees must be 21 or older to sample beers. IDs will be checked at the door.
“This event not only gives folks the opportunity to enjoy a collection of hyper-local beers, but they get to enjoy the beers while standing in the garden where some of the ingredients were grown and harvested. You can’t get much more local than that,” Beemon said.
This craft beer festival offers an exclusive opportunity to sample unique beers. “This extremely limited release of beers is only available to the public during a special beer festival at the William Root House Museum,” Beemon said.
The festival also helps to preserve a bit of history.
“The William Root House is the oldest house in downtown Marietta and is now operated as a historic house museum,” Beemon said. “William Root owned Marietta’s first drug store, which opened on the Marietta Square in 1839. The Root House Garden is designed to reflect the gardening practices of the mid-19th century. The garden is planted with vegetables, culinary herbs, fruit trees, decorative flowers and blooming shrubs. Medicinal herbs are also grown in the garden, and William Root would have likely used many herbs in his pharmacy. This included hops, which was dried and used to help with sleeplessness and anxiety.”
Proceeds from ticket sales will go directly back to the care and maintenance of the William Root House, which serves thousands of students and visitors each year.
The cost to attend is $35 per person in advance (online ticket sales close Sept. 25). Tickets usually sell out online, but remaining tickets will be sold at $40 per person at the door, if available. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit roothousemuseum.com/beer.
