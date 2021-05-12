The suspects in the May 6 robbery of a jewelry store at Town Center mall took $350,000 in Rolex watches, police report.
According to a warrant filed for the arrest of Marquavis Wilson, 24, he and two other suspects — both still at-large — robbed A&M Custom Jewelry at gunpoint at 3:18 p.m. last Wednesday.
Wilson, wielding a black semiautomatic pistol, according to the warrant, pointed his weapon at the store’s five employees and told them not to move. One of the suspects shot the watches’ display case, entered the case and took the watches before fleeing with a co-conspirator.
In the process, Wilson was shot in the abdomen by a security guard and was later treated at Kennestone Hospital. A May 7 news release from the Cobb County Police Department said Wilson had been arrested, but Wilson was not among the inmates at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center Wednesday afternoon, according to records there. In an email, Cobb County Police Department spokesman Wayne Delk said Wilson “may still be in the hospital.”
One of the store’s employees, meanwhile, was “struck by a projectile” on her left foot during the robbery, according to the warrant.
The investigation is ongoing. Cobb Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact investigators at 770-499-3945.
